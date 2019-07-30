My Grandson Asked Me Why I’m Called ‘Liar’ Mohammed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mr Mohammed, who is a minister-nominee for a second term, during screening at the Senate, said he didn’t take the name seriously because it is what is used to describe him on social media.

He called on the Senate to ignore the name ‘Liar Mohammed’, stressing that the name on his Curriculum Vitae is his correct name.

“Mr President, there is only one small issue, I want to draw your attention to my name in my CV, it’s about my name as it appears on my CV, it’s my correct name, which is Lai Mohammed.

“Please don’t believe what they say on social media, they call me all sorts of names there. I used to ignore it until one day when my 7-year old grandson called me and said grandpa, tell me the truth, why do they call you Liar Mohammed?

He added that his response to the question was that those behind the name are ‘bad guys’.

“I looked at him, what do you say to a 7-year-old son, how do you explain politics to him?

“So, I said no, don’t mind them, they are the bad guys. He said you mean like Joker? I had no idea what he meant, but I said yes.

“Later I found out that the name (Joker) is the name of their cartoon bad guys.”

Meanwhile, Senator Ibikunle Amosun requested that the minister-nominee takes a bow, owing to his capability to perform after proving himself across the board

He overwhelming got the HI’s from the floor when senate president, Ahmed Lawan called out those in support of him to take a bow.

However, no response was heard against him taking a bow.