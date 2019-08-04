Gunmen Kill Miyetti Allah Leader In Adamawa

Gunmen have killed Alhaji Saidu Kolaku, the leader of Miyatti Allah cattle breeders association in Adamawa State.

The assailants stormed his residence at Sabon Pegi in Moyo Belwa local government area of the state and shot him dead.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the secretary of Miyatti Allah cattle breeders association, Mallam Baba Usman described the killing of Alhaji Kolaku as a possible reprisal attack as he has been assisting security operatives in tracking kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.