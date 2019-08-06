UPDATED: One Killed, Two Injured In Ondo Bank Robbery

Armed men believed to be robbers have attacked a commercial bank in Ondo State, south-west Nigeria.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

The bank, according to him, is located at Iju in Akure North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Contrary to the conflicting reports on the number of casualties, Mr Joseph said one of the staff members of the bank was shot dead.

He added that two others were injured during the attack and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Command’s spokesman also said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad quickly moved to the scene and engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

He noted that this forced the attackers to flee, saying they escaped through a nearby bush.

The robbers were said to have abandoned the two vehicles they used to convey themselves for the operation.

Mr Joseph, however, informed stated that it has not been ascertained if the robbers succeeded in carting away money from the bank.

According to him, normalcy has since returned to the area and security has been beefed up.

The Police Public Relations Officer also said the Command has sent operatives after the suspects with a view to bringing them to justice.