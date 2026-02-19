Police Vow To Arrest, Prosecute Killers Of Slain Ondo Monarch

The Ondo State Police Command has vowed that those who murdered the traditional ruler of Agamo village in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, Oba Kehinde Falodun, would be apprehended and prosecuted.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, stated this when he, along with the heads of other security agencies in the state, visited the community for an assessment of the situation.

He said the police and other security agencies were already carrying out an investigation to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He, however, appealed to residents of the community not to hesitate to provide any relevant information that could be helpful to security agencies in investigating the matter.

Officers from the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) were part of the delegation.

Oba Falodun was reportedly abducted and killed by gunmen on Wednesday.

The police had earlier said six armed men stormed the traditional ruler’s residence and forcibly took him away.

He was found a few metres away with gunshot wounds and was later confirmed dead at the scene.

Residents of the community are still in shock and sorrow as they gathered at the front of the monarch’s residence, where he was killed.

However, a resident of the community, identified as Chief Odeyemi, narrated that the gunmen, numbering about 10, stormed the village at about 7: 30 pm and started shooting sporadically.

He said they entered the house and shot at the monarch.

He also said they then dragged him out of the house and hit his head and belly with the gun, killing him on the spot.

According to Odeyemi, the gunmen fled immediately after they killed him.