Police Arrest Two Suspects For Stoning Ondo Driver To Death

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly involving in lynching a suspected internet fraudster, Tope Olorunfemi, to death in Akure, the State capital.

The mob also set Tope’s car ablaze. The deceased was killed by a mob in the Ijoka area of the city due to reckless driving. Two persons died in the Monday incident while six others sustained injuries.

But hours after the incident, the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the suspects would be charged to court after an investigation into the matter.

She noted that it is yet to be confirmed that the deceased was an internet fraudster as the mob accused him. This is as he appealed to the public to always report such incidents to law enforcement agents and never to take laws into their hands.