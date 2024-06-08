EFCC Arrests 127 Suspected Fraudsters At Ondo ‘Yahoo’ Party

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 127 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State.

A statement posted on the official X handle of the commission said the alleged internet fraudsters were arrested on Saturday morning at a “Yahoo Party” held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs in Akure, the state capital.

“Credible intelligence showed that the alleged party was initially scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 but was later moved to Saturday to beat security and intelligence networks of the EFCC,” the statement partly read.

The suspect, according to the anti-graft agency, have given useful information to investigators.

“Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, phones, laptops, motorcycles, wristwatches and many incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”