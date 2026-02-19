Gunmen Abduct, Kill Traditional Ruler In Ondo

Gunmen have abducted and killed a traditional ruler, Oba Kehinde Jacob Falodun, of Alagamo of Agamo community, in Akure North Local Government Area of the State.

Police authorities in Ondo State said six armed men stormed the traditional ruler’s residence on Wednesday and took him away.

“Information received at the Division at about 7:50 p.m. from a community leader, High Chief Ajewole Clement of New Town, Itaogbolu, indicated that approximately six armed men stormed the residence of the monarch, forcibly took him from his compound, and subsequently fled the scene,” the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The victim was later found a few metres away with gunshot wounds. He was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Jimoh disclosed that a team of police detectives has since been deployed to the area to beef up security and possibly apprehend the killers of the monarch.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, alongside command Tactical teams, promptly mobilized officers in collaboration with local security outfits, including Atuluse Security, local hunters, and Amotekun operatives, to comb adjoining bushes and surrounding areas in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators.”

The spokesperson called for calm among residents, urging them to promptly provide relevant information that could help the police investigation into the killing.

“The Police Command assures the public that no stone will be left unturned in bringing those responsible for this heinous act to justice.

“Members of the public with credible & actionable information are urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Command,” the statement read.