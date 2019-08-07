‘APC And Buhari Have Held Nigerians Hostage’ – PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) has said under President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), insecurity and rising political uncertainties have escalated.

“It is clear that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have held Nigerians

hostage,” the PDP said.

According to a statement by the PPD’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it has reviewed the biting economic hardship as well as prevailing tension in

all parts of the country and is compelled to raise alarms that “the nation is collapsing”.

The statement reads that the PDP is deeply worried that the nation, which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good

governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state with government, under President Buhari, being unable to guarantee any of its fundamental duties to the extent that citizens are now desperate to take their destinies in their hands.

It further states that the national leadership of the party rose from a crucial meeting on Wednesday noting that the red flag has become urgent following what they termed “manifest total loss of faith by Nigerians, across the board, in the ability of the Buhari Presidency to provide a democratic leadership that

can engender a peaceful and secure nation”.

PDP said that Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people, arguing that Nigerians can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

“Executive high-handedness have become a state policy just as the APC Government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness,” the opposition party said.

The PDP also stated that due to the “prevailing anti-democratic proclivities” of

the Buhari Presidency, the nation’s once cohesive and thriving economy has come under distress on all fronts.

“Today, the Buhari Presidency cannot guarantee the security and safety of citizens. Bloodletting and violence have become the order of the day. Invaders, insurgents, kidnappers and killers have taken over major highways and communities; our nation’s security machinery have become overstretched; Nigerians now live in palpable fear; they cannot freely travel within their country and the government has no answers.

“On the economic front, President Buhari has ruined our economy and led our nation to become the world’s capital of poverty, while condoning the humongous corruption that has become the hallmark of his failed administration.

“Sadly, President Buhari’s anti-development policies, the corruption in his government as well as its failure to provide security have scared away foreign investors from our nation.

“Only recently, the United Nations declared that 43 percent of our nation’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has taken flight to other countries. Unemployment has gone out of proportion and there is no hope in sight.

“Our worry is that the prevailing situation of hopelessness under President Buhari and the APC is threatening our national cohesion and corporate existence as a nation.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on all Nigerians of good faith as well as the international community to come to the rescue by speaking out against the prevailing situation in Nigeria before it is too late,” the PDP’s statement read in parts.