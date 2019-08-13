Security: Enugu Govt Orders Demolition Of Criminal Hideouts

Channels Television  
Updated August 13, 2019

 

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has ordered the immediate demolition of some hideouts in Agwu forests and the clearing of bushes around Umuogbua Ihe tunnel of the state.

According to the governor, the areas have of recent, been notorious for all sorts of criminal activities.

One of such cases was the killing of a priest and kidnapping of a traditional ruler and his wife.

But the governor, while inspecting the ongoing construction of a military base along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogbua Ihe, Awgu LGA, assured the citizens of his commitment to the security of lives and property.



