El-Zakzaky Is On His Way Back To Nigeria – IMN Spokesman

Leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is on his way back to Nigeria, the spokesperson of the group, Ibrahim Musa, has said.

According to him, the decision is due to a lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensured with regard to the treatment of the Shiite Leader in India.

Mr. Musa said, “Following lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in New Delhi, it is now confirmed that the Sheikh is on his way back to Abuja, Nigeria. He is scheduled to leave 17hrs Nigerian time.

“In a video message sent by the Sheikh himself, he said that they were given two alternatives; either to commence the treatment on their own terms i.e the government terms or they will be sent back. And that it has been announced to them that they will be sent back and he is praying to Allah that may it be the best option for him and for everybody.

“It is clear to us that the Nigerian government interference and the scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered bt the court is the direct course of the impasse.

“The government as we know never wanted the medical leave in the first place and as we have seen it did whatever it can to stop it (medical leave) by all means possible and unfortunately it has stopped it.”

Mr. Musa said that it was unfortunate that what the government did on this issue has already been declared in the court that proceedings cannot go on with a patient so the top priority of any accused person is to regain his health.

The IMN spokesman added that to regain failing health was the plan of the Sheikh, stressing that the IMN Leader’s efforts have been scuttled.

He said that members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria await the Sheikhs arrival and will start planning on the next move.

‘Controversy In India’

The Shiite leader and his wife, Zeenat, who has been in detention since 2015, had both left the country for India on August 12, seven days after the Kaduna State High Court granted them permission to travel to India for medical treatment.

On Wednesday, just one day after their arrival at the hospital, the trip turned controversial with El-Zakzaky and the IMN accusing the Nigerian government of denying him access to the doctor with whom they had an arrangement.

The Federal Government, in turn, accused the Shiite leader of becoming unruly at the hospital.

Although the IMN Spokesperson and a hospital representative had both said in separate statements later in the evening that the issues had been resolved and that treatment was expected to proceed, the situation has degenerated with the proscribed group accusing the government of interfering with the process.

