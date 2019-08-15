Government Begins Sealing Illegal Health Facilities In Ekiti State

Ekiti state government has sealed up illegal hospitals across the state in its drive to check quackery in the medical field.

The government said it is worried at the existence of medical outfits run by quacks in the state and set out on a shutdown operation of the illegal facilities.

At the facilities sealed in Ado the state capital and Ilawe Ekiti by officials of the state ministry of health the doctors in charge took flight apparently on a tip off and the attendants met at the facilities have no clear explanation on the status of the facilities and personnel.

The chairman of the Ekiti state Medical Anti Quackery Committee Dr. Adesoye Olusanya lamented the danger posed by unqualified personnel.

He said tabs will be kept on quack medical personnel in the state in the interest of public health.

“These people are not qualified, somebody who didn’t go to an appropriate medical school calling himself a doctor. The most surprising thing, by the time we got there, they’ve all run away. A qualified doctor will not run away in that circumstance.” Dr. Olusanya pointed out.

The team proceeded to brief the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti state, Asuquo Amba after the operation and the force underlined the need for them to push for prosecution if the mission will be meaningful.

“You must be willing to prosecute suspects. You can’t just hand them over to the police and go to bed. If you go to bed I’ll release them but if you make a case they’ll be charged to court.” Amba noted.