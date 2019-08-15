Rain Hinders Buhari From Inaugurating Hospital In Daura

A heavy rain has hindered President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating a Reference Hospital in Daura.

The President was expected to commission the medical facility his home town in Katsina State on Thursday but was prevented by the downpour.

The hospital was built by the Nigerian Air Force to respond to the healthcare need of the people of Daura.

Apart from the inauguration of the hospital, the President is also expected to commission two road projects built by the Katsina State government in Sandamu and Dutsi Local Government Areas of the state.

They are Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza Road with a length of 38 kilometres in Sandamu and 22-kilometre Kwanar Sabke-Dan Aunai-Dutsi Road in Dutsi.

Governor Aminu Masari had promised to embark on the projects during his electioneering campaign ahead of the 2015 general elections.

He explained that the project was designed to increase accessibility by users for easy evacuation of farm produce and to increase access to health, education and other public facilities.

While was unable to inaugurate the hospital, the President commissioned the Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza Road.