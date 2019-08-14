Buhari Suspends Obono-Obla

Channels Television  
Updated August 14, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla.

This was confirmed via the official twitter handle of the Presidency.

According to the Presidency, the suspension is to be in effect until the conclusion of ongoing investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

READ ALSO: FG Accuses El-Zakzaky Of ‘Unruly Behaviour’, Apologises To India

 



More on Headlines

Buhari Assents To Bill Changing NPS To Nigeria Correctional Services

‘We Were Brought To Another Detention’, El-Zakzaky Speaks On Situation In Indian Hospital [Full Transcript]

EFCC Arraigns Atiku’s Son-In-Law, Abdullahi Babalele

Taraba Killing: Family Of Slain Police Inspector Demand Justice

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement