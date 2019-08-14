Buhari Suspends Obono-Obla

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla.

This was confirmed via the official twitter handle of the Presidency.

According to the Presidency, the suspension is to be in effect until the conclusion of ongoing investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

