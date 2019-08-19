BREAKING: Ekweramadu Returns To Nigeria After Assault In Germany

Former Deputy Senate President and serving Senator Ike Ekweramadu have returned to Nigeria after he was attacked by some IPOB members in Germany.

The Senator arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja today.

Speaking to journalists at the airport, Senator Ekweremadu described his assault as the actions of a few misguided individuals and not a representation of the character of the majority of Nigerians.

He said he will not be seeking the punishment of the individuals who assaulted him and that he has forgiven them.

Members of the proscribed IPOB assaulted the Senator at the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg, Germany.

The video of the incident which was uploaded by IPOB on its Facebook page and by some other persons at the scene went viral on Sunday, August 18, sparking various reactions.