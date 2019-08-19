Attack On Ekweremadu: We All Have A Responsibility To Rise Against Evil – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party described the attack on the immediate past Deputy Senate President and serving lawmaker as an assault on decency.

The statement said, “We all have a responsibility to collectively rise against evil wherever we find it and in whatever guise, it appears. We hope lessons have been learnt from this unfortunate incident.”

“Those involved in the despicable actions and the organisation they represent are unworthy in character. No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was.

“It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad,” it added.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re Very Disappointed’, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts To Attack On Ekweremadu

The party, however, said it was regrettable that some of the people and organisations who allegedly offered the group open support in the past were raising their voices.

It also accused the main opposition party in the country of playing politics with an issue needed the support of all stakeholders to resolve.

“It would be recalled that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leaders chose to play politics over a matter that called for collective patriotic actions when IPOB raised a terror group in the South East,” the APC alleged in the statement.

It added, “It is clear that PDP and its other short-sighted co-travellers who were the main cheerleaders of IPOB owe this country an apology. IPOB hid under regional identity to perpetrate criminality having recruited some misguided elements and miscreants.”

“Are we surprised by the PDP’s hypocritical reaction to the unfortunate attack on Senator Ekweremadu? No! The PDP and their leaders have acted true to type.

“This is what happens when politicians become myopic and allow narrow sentiments becloud their sense of judgement,” the ruling party claimed.