Ghana Ex-Striker Agogo Dies At 40

Former Ghana international striker Junior Agogo has died at the age of 40, four years after suffering a stroke, the country’s football association said Thursday.

“The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo,” tweeted the African country’s federation.

“On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Agogo won 27 caps and scored 12 goals for Ghana. He was also part of the squad which made the semi-finals of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Agogo played for a number of British clubs including Nottingham Forest, Bristol Rovers, QPR and Barnet.

He also featured for Egyptian club Zamalek and Apollon Limassol in Cyprus before ending his career at Hibernian in Scotland in 2012.

AFP