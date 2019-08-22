One Killed, Many Injured As Troops Clash With Insurgents – Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of a local vigilante member as troops clashed with insurgents in Borno State.

According to a statement on Thursday from the Director of Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Colonel Ado Isa, many other villagers sustained various degrees of injuries.

Colonel Isa, however, said the attack which was targeted at troops was successfully repelled.

“The Theatre Command wishes to state that the attack was targeted at Nigerian Army troops deployed in the areas to enable the terrorists to gain access to shops in the markets in the towns to loot food items and other logistics,” the statement read.

Isa also explained in the statement that “due to fierce fire exchange, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town, resulting to damages on buildings and property along their route of withdrawal.”

He said there was no casualty on the troops and no loss or damage of equipment as reported.

The army colonel noted that peace has since been restored in the communities with residents going about their lawful businesses.

He sought the support of the public for the military and other security agencies in the area of information sharing.

Isa also asked them to report suspicious movement in their communities to proactively deal with criminal activities.