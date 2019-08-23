PHOTOS: Ajibade Ogunoye Installed As 32nd Olowo Of Owo

The ancient town of Owo in Ondo State went agog on Friday as the traditional rites for the installation of a new king kicked off.

The new Olowo of Owo, Ajibade Gbadrgesin Ogunoye is the 32nd paramount traditional ruler of the town.

The palace of the Olowo was not left out as it wore a new look after being renovated in preparation for the crowning of the new king.

Installation rites commenced very early at the Olugbule Palace where the king was given two traditional titles.

The chiefs from Iloro quarters perform the rites, being the custodian of Owo tradition as they came with the first king of the town all the way from Ile-Ife in Osun State, the cradle of the Yoruba race.

Prayers were also offered for the new king in a small house known as the Arigidi, after which rites were performed at the crossroad near the Olowo palace as well as behind the town hall.

These are procedures that must be followed before a new king is installed after which he will enter the palace.

The rites, however, would continue for 17 days until the coronation day, when the king would be crowned.

Among the chiefs who spoke to Channels Television about the processes are the Ojumu of Owo Kingdom, Olanrewaju Famakinwa, and the Asiwaju of Owo Kingdom, Chief Johnson.

Ogunoye, 53, served as a permanent secretary in Ondo State Civil Service before he was elected as the 32nd Olowo of Owo.

