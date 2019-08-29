Kogi Election: Yahaya Bello Wins APC Governorship Primary

Governor Yahaya Bello has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kogi State.

The governor polled 3,091 votes from 3,596 delegates who participated in the indirect primary.

READ ALSO: Kogi APC Primary Records Peaceful Turnout As Collation Of Votes Commences

10 governorship aspirants participated in the primary while one of them, Hassan Bewa, a member of the House of Representatives walked out of the venue of the primary alleging high level of manipulation.

Governor Yahaya Bello will be seeking a re-election for a second term in office as the flag bearer of the APC in the November 16th governorship election.

See Votes Below:

Invalid votes….54

Hadiza Ibrahim….0

Yahaya Odidi Audi….10

Sani Lulu Abdullahi… 7

Engr Abubakar Bashir…3

Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed..0

Yakubu Mohammed…..0

Ikele Aisha Blessing ….0

Hassan Abdullahi Baiwa….44

Babatunde Irukera…..109