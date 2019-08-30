YIAGA Africa Presents Report On 2019 General Elections

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA Africa), has presented a report of its observations of the 2019 General Elections.

Presenting the report before officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other key stakeholders, the group highlighted some of the shortcomings witnessed during the elections and gave some recommendations.

“YIAGA AFRICA noted some lapses in the design, communication and lack of uniformity in the implementation of the guidelines issued by the electoral commission.

“Election results management remains the weakest link in Nigeria’s electoral process,” the group said on Twitter.

It also noted that there is “a budding trend of voter intimidation and assault against unsuspecting individuals, press and civil society during elections”.

“YIAGA AFRICA received verified critical incidents reports of @OfficialAPCNg and @OfficialPDPNig agents or supporters attacking observers, polling staff or voters; snatching ballot boxes; and destroying election materials.

“Political party primaries is not a party affair but a National affair because Nigerians are restricted to the options provided by political parties thus Nigerians should be interested in the credibility of party primaries,” the group further stated.

According to them, if the Nigerian democracy must move forward, party leaders must ensure that they encourage and model peaceful engagement with the electoral process and urge their supporters to act in accordance with the electoral guidelines and the law.

Consequently, it recommended that INEC investigates and disciplines all permanent and ad-hoc staff alleged to have been involved in any malpractice or fraud during and after the elections.

The group also promised to continue to engage with INEC and other stakeholders to ensure the implementation of recommendations for the 2019 elections.