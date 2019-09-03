Xenophobia: Nigeria High Commission In South Africa Responds

The Nigeria High Commission in South Africa has responded to the recent attacks on foreigners including Nigerians and their businesses by South Africans.

The High Commissioner, Ambassador Kabiru Bala in a statement on Tuesday urged all Nigerian victims in South Africa to come forward to report their situation to the High Commission as a list of victims is being compiled.

Bala said with the list of the victims complied, Nigeria High Commission will then hold Diplomatic talks with the South African government.

“The High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria views with concern the ongoing loss of lives, arson, and looting of properties in some parts of Gauteng Province of South Africa.

“Some of the victims of the anarchy are Nigerians and other Africans.

“The High Commission and the Consulate in Pretoria and Johannesburg are compiling the list of all the Nigerian victims of the current anarchy for engagement with the South African government and other stakeholders for succour.

“In this regard, all Nigerian victims of the current attacks are requested to come forward to report their situation to the High Commission and the Consulate.

“The two Missions will continue to be home to all Nigerians in this trying times and in the future. Since the outbreak of the attacks last week, the two Missions have remained open and continued to render normal services to Nigerians and other customers without hindrance,” the statement read in part.

The Commission also appealed to all Nigerians to remain calm and avoid any ‘precipitate action.’

The statement added that any action taken hurriedly that may jeopardise the “arduous task of engaging the South African government through diplomatic channels to bring the situation under control and to restore normalcy.”