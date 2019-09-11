Troops Rescue Seven Kidnap Victims In Kaduna 

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army have rescued the seven people abducted by kidnappers along the Kaduna- Abuja highway last Saturday.

The victims including a two-year-old girl were travelling from Kwara State to Zaria when they were kidnapped by the bandits at Rijanna area on the highway and taken into the forest.

Speaking to Channels Television, the commander of operation thunder strike, Colonel Ibrahim Gamabari, said that the kidnap victims were rescued by soldiers at about 4:30 am on Wednesday.

He, however, regretted that some locals along the road are collaborating with kidnappers by divulging information about the movement of troops to the criminals, an act which he says sometimes make rescue operations difficult.

According to him, the victims will soon be reunited with their families.