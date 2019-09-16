Abuja Is Not Under Any Form Of Siege – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM,mni has stated unequivocally that the Federal Capital Territory is safe, secure and not under any form of siege.

This assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

READ ALSO: FUOYE Killings: Fayemi Directs Commissioner of Police To Commence Investigation

While observing that, like other climes across the World, the country has its security challenges, the IGP noted that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

The IGP further observes that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.

He however enjoined all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavors without any fear or apprehension.