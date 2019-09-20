Five Killed, Several Injured In Ogun Road Accident

Five persons have died while several others sustained injuries after a vehicle collided with a median along the Lagos / Ibadan expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, confirmed that the accident occurred at Onigari, a border between Ogun and Oyo state, in the early hours of Friday.

According to Okpe, the incident was as a result of over speeding.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command wishes to inform the motoring public of a fatal crash that occurred this morning at about 0849 hrs on Friday 20 September 2019 on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway around Onigari, the border town of Ogun State with Oyo State,” she said.

“The lone crash involved a commercial bus that travelled all the way from Sokoto State but stopped briefly in Ibadan to pick other passengers.

“The bus was heading towards Lagos State before it lost control, at Onigari due to excessive speed, and collided with the road median with the bus upturning and bursting into flames.”

“The crash involved 18 passengers comprising 17 Male Adults and 1 Female Adult.”

“A total of 10 adults sustained injuries from the crash but five of the passengers, unfortunately, died from the crash comprising

4 male adults and 1 female adult.”

According to Okpe, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele, has commiserated with the families of the victims and advised members of the public whose relatives travelled, requiring more information about the crash, to contact the FRSC Command at KM27 Ibadan – Lagos Expressway at Ogunmakin or the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

He also cautioned the public on the need to drive carefully especially as the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway is still undergoing rehabilitation.

According to Oladele, the recommended speed at construction area is 50 kilometers per hour.