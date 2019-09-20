Tubaba Celebrates His Birthday With Big Brother Housemates

Music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tubaba paid a surprise visit to the housemates of the season four Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’.

Tubaba also celebrated his birthday with the housemates in a fun-filled party alongside Larry Gaaga and Efe Omoregbe.

Big Brother Housemates chorused a happy birthday song for the ‘African Queen’ crooner, and then the birthday cake cutting.

Beautiful renditions from artists including Kholi and Okiemute added colour to the party which was celebrated at the arena.

Larry Gaaga and Tubaba also grooved to their songs.

Big brother housemates, before the party, asked Tubaba questions about music the industry and tips on celebrity lifestyle.

“Keep your head straight. Respect people, respect your craft. Develop yourself,” Tubaba told the housemates.