BamTeddy Tie The Knot In Johnny Drille’s New Music Video

Ex-Big Brother Naija Season 2 housemates, Bambam and Teddy A have fans drooling over their romantic feature in Johnny Drille’s newest music video.

The couple who recently had their traditional marriage ceremony over the weekend, made the cameo appearance in the song titled ‘Count on You’.

Dressed in white and a fine tux, the video shows the couple having their white wedding ceremony on a beach.

Read Also: Ex-BBN Housemates Teddy A, BamBam Hold Introduction

Meanwhile, the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ crooner who described this latest song as ‘the greatest love song’ has fans ‘awwing’ not just about the goodness of the song, but also the beauty of the video.

The Greatest Love Song.#CountOnYou is now out on all platforms. My heart’s gift to you. You told me I can count on you to support it, now is the time to show it, let’s get this song everywhere!https://t.co/qjOT3rhA6o pic.twitter.com/lIBHb9tj4o — Johnny Drille #CountOnYou (@Johnnydrille) September 13, 2019

Watch out for the strongest pair ever in the Nigerian entertainment industry #BamTeddy they're here to take everything I mean EVERYTHING! #CountOnYou is a hit already, very thoughtful of the mavins record 4 using them 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PedAtt1VvT — Bamteddy's bigday 💃💃 💑💍🎉❤ (@Ochanya_e30) September 13, 2019

See me blushing while watching this video chaiii this is too beautiful😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ My people Mr and Mrs Adenibuyan on this one. #CountOnYou by @Johnnydrille out on all platforms worldwide! @BadmanTeddyA @bammybestowed #BamTeddyForever #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/B2wKlyliUE — BamTeddy2019💍💑💖❤️ (@Glorygloria4) September 13, 2019

Just started to reminisce on Bamteddy's journey. They deserve all the love and happiness.❤ #CountOnYou pic.twitter.com/ps14DpzBmR — G.r.A.c.E (A.c.E) (@Gracedunsese) September 13, 2019

This is best love song in the planet 🌎 @Johnnydrille May the lord continue to bless u with more inspiration for good music. Good work @DONJAZZY #CountOnYou https://t.co/YS3LUR3Usk — TOMMY (@YUNQSAM) September 13, 2019

Johnny Drille has that genre of music on lockdown! I pray he gets all the accolades he deserves soon #CountOnYou. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@LifeOfRouvafe) September 13, 2019

Na here Teddy do d real proposal come fake us with the other picture #CountOnYou pic.twitter.com/Fs4bnlPevD — Maureen boma (@BomaMaureen) September 13, 2019

Watch the video below.