BamTeddy Tie The Knot In Johnny Drille’s New Music Video

Channels Television  
Ex-Big Brother Naija Season 2 housemates, Bambam and Teddy A have fans drooling over their romantic feature in Johnny Drille’s newest music video.

The couple who recently had their traditional marriage ceremony over the weekend, made the cameo appearance in the song titled ‘Count on You’.

Dressed in white and a fine tux, the video shows the couple having their white wedding ceremony on a beach.

Meanwhile, the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ crooner who described this latest song as ‘the greatest love song’ has fans ‘awwing’ not just about the goodness of the song, but also the beauty of the video.

