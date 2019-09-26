Police Kill Armed Robber On Wanted List In Taraba

The Taraba state police command says it has killed a notorious armed robber who has been on their wanted list for months now.

In a press statement signed and issued by the Taraba state police command public relations officer, David Misal, said the success was recorded following a distress call by locals that armed men blocked Jatau/Borno kuru-Ku feeder road in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba, robbing traders returning from a nearby market.

According to the statement, on receiving the distress call, the police in conjunction with Vigilante group swung into action.

The statement adds that on sighting the police, members of the armed robbery gang engaged them in a gun duel which led to the death of the notorious armed robber while others fleeing escaped with bullet wounds.

The statement says a fabricated revolver pistol loaded with 9.3mm ammunition, charms and a motorcycle were recovered from the scene.

The statement urges members of the public to always feed the police with timely information for prompt action, stressing that Taraba state is no hiding place for criminals.