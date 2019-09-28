Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Over 200,000 PVCs Yet To Be Claimed – INEC

A total of 201,143 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have yet to be collected in Kogi and Bayelsa States as of September 20.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced this in a progress report on PVC collection.

It noted in the infographic report released on Thursday that the exercise started on September 2 ahead of the governorship elections scheduled to hold on November 16 in the two states.

According to the electoral body, 163,856 PVCs are yet to be collected in Kogi while another 37,287 cards are still in its possession in Bayelsa State.

However, a total of 17,250 PVCs have been claimed in both states – Bayelsa (10,206_ and Kogi (7,044).

The collection of PVCs will continue until September 30 in the two states.

See the report of PVCs collected according to the local government areas in the two states below: