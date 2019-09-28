BBNaija: I Know I Need To Work On My Emotional Health, Tacha Apologises

Tacha a housemate from Big Brother has apologised to her fans following her disqualification from the reality show.

The 23-year-old who has been one of the most controversial housemates in this year’s season was disqualified on Friday evening after she and fellow housemate, Mercy got involved in a fight.

READ ALSO: Nigerians React As Tacha Gets Disqualified From BBNaija Reality Show

Their disagreement started when the Head Of House, Seyi, called everyone to the lounge so they could read their task for the day from Biggie’s scroll.

Tacha took to her IG page to apologise to fans and thank everyone who supported her in private and publicly.

Read Full Statement Below:

Dear Titans,

Words cannot readily express how much your love and acceptance means to me at this point. Even my imperfection could not sway your support.

THANK YOU!

Coming out of the Big Brother House disqualified was never my intention. Unfortunately, my weakness played against my strength and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize.

I sincerely apologize for every action on my part that led to this point and I take full responsibility for it all.

I am an adult and ought to be in control of my emotions, but I’m human and I failed time and again. Please forgive me. I sincerely wanted to make it, at least to the 99th day.

The fight to be seen and heard takes its toll on every one of us irrespective of where, when or how it comes. What counts is what we make out of a seemingly ugly situation.

I know I need to work on my emotional health… That’s a fact as I have become conscious of it now. Being on this show has shown me that, I am not just a work in progress but I have the chance to become a better me on all fronts if I give myself the chance to heal.

And this I promise to give due diligence.

So for what you have been to me, I heard some of you even cried and held vigil for me. I cannot thank you enough. You all became my mother, friends and family and this means so much to me right now.

Your prayers, time and resources spent to push me through to this point cannot be quantified in any form, but I sincerely thank you from the depth of my heart.

Against the odds, you all are the reason why I stand and remain hopeful that everything will fall into place, that I can make it through this storm and come out on the sunny side in time.

My social media official handles are open and I can be reached there for now.

Thank you, Titans, Thank you to everyone who supported me privately and openly, Thank you, Africa, Thank you Nigeria, THANK YOU WORLD!

I saved the best for last. Thank you to the organizers of Big Brother Nigeria for this platform, it may not have ended as I hoped and wanted, but it gave me the opportunity to rise. It was worth it and for this reason, I am grateful.