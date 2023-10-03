BBNaija Star Maria Chike, Partner Welcome First Child

BBNaija star Maria Chike and her partner have welcomed their first child together.

The model and former flight attendant made the announcement on her Instagram page.

She revealed Leonardo AmaraNna Anene, her baby boy, was born on October 1.

The 31-year-old expressed gratitude to God for her child and said she “found the light in me that I could not find all these years”.

In her post, Maria wrote “Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023. I just want to say Thank you, God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents”.

The reality star unveiled her baby bump shortly before the commencement of the just concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars season.