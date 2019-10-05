Teachers’ Day Celebration In Pictures

It’s World Teachers’ Day as various stakeholders in the education sector gathered at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory to celebrate the profession of teaching.

Nigerian teachers joined their counterparts all over the world to commemorate the day with an event organised by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) on Saturday.

As part of the activities lined up for the occasion, awards were given to outstanding teachers to encourage them on the work done over the years.

Those in attendance included Mr Abubakar Malami who represented President Muhammadu Buhari; the Minister of State for Education, Professor Emeka Nwajiuba, and NUT President among several others.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was also honoured as the Best Performing Governor in 2019 by the NUT, just a day after he was recognised in his state for his strides in developing the education sector.

See photos from the event below: