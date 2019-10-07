Gunmen Abduct Two Persons In Benin City

The police have confirmed the abduction of two persons by gunmen in Benin city, Edo State capital.

The victims were abducted on Sunday morning around the Ogba Zoological Garden Area of airport road where the abductors were said to have led their captives through a nearby river to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Varsity Student Kidnaps Sister, Demands N10m Ransom From Father

The Edo State commissioner of police, Dan Mallam Mohammed who confirmed the incident explained that rescue efforts are ongoing and joint action of the police and other security agencies has led to the demolition of kidnappers’ camp in the area.