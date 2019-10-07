Gunmen Kidnap Nursing Mother In Taraba, Demand N20m Ransom

A nursing mother identified as Sabina David has been kidnapped by gunmen in Taraba State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at the Kasuwan Bera area of Ardo-Kola Local Government.

Describing the incident, her husband, David Akipa, said the abductors came in their numbers shooting sporadically and on hearing the gunshots approaching his house, he fled, leaving his wife and the newborn.

According to him, when he returned home after some hours, both the wife and newborn were nowhere to be found.

He further stated that he later got a call from the kidnappers who were demanding a N20 million ransom for their release.

Also speaking with Channels Television, an eyewitness, Gambo Danjuma, explained that the operation and shooting lasted for over two hours without any interference from security agencies resulting in many of the residents scampering for safety.

When contacted about the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer David Misal said the matter is yet to be reported to his desk.