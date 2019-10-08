Advertisement

PHOTOS: National Assembly Awaits Buhari’s Arrival

Channels Television  
Updated October 8, 2019
The National Assembly complex on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. INSET: An image of a sniper on top of the building. PHOTOS: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

The national assembly complex awaits President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival for the presentation of the year 2020 budget, on Tuesday.

The President is set to present the appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly.

Security agents are seen at the National Assembly Complex in anticipation of the President’s arrival.

The budget presentation is set for 2:00 pm and will be done in the chamber of the House of Representatives.

 

Below are photos from the National Assembly complex awaiting President Buhari’s arrival…



