Troops Kill Notorious Bandits’ Leader Emir, 38 Others In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed a notorious bandits’ leader known as “Emir”, and 38 others during a clearance operation in Zamfara state.

According to a statement by the acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, despite the ongoing peace process in the State, troops came under unprovoked attack by bandits which were repelled.

He stated that the troops further commenced aggressive clearance operations and destroyed three camps and killed the bandits.

“On 3rd of October 2019, troops deployed at Sunke in Anka Local Government Area, despite the ongoing peace process in the State.

“However, the gallant troops successfully repelled the attack, neutralized 19 bandits in the process. Unfortunately, 4 soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

“As a result of the encounter, troops further commenced aggressive clearance operations nicknamed OP Mushare on the 6th of October 2019, with a view to apprehending the recalcitrant bandits.

“Consequently, between 6th and 7th of October 2019, within Bawa Daji general area, 3 heavily fortified camps at Gubarawa, Bawa Daji and Bawa Daji Forest were destroyed when the troops overpowered the bandits, overrun the 3 camps and neutralized 39 bandits, (including the notorious bandits’ leader known as “Emir”) and many bandits were obviously wounded.”

The spokesman added that four soldiers sustained injuries during the operation.

He also stated that troops arrested a suspected bandit Abubakar Umar along road Lamba – Damri axis with the sum of 400,000 Naira presumably for purchase of bandits’ logistics supplies; Adding that the suspect will be handed over to the civil police for further investigation/necessary action.