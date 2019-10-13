Fayemi Frees 17 Prisoners As Two On Death Row Get Life Sentence

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has released 17 prisoners serving jail terms for various offences in the state.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti, Olawale Fapohunda, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Fapohunda explained that the governor gave the order after accepting the recommendation of the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to grant clemency to the inmates.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After UK Holiday

The beneficiaries, according to him, are serving various prison sentences in the Nigerian Correctional Services facilities in Ado Ekiti, the state capital and Kirikiri Maximum, Lagos State.

Of those released, Governor Fayemi granted state pardon to one person, released 16 from prison while the death sentence of two other persons was converted to life imprisonment.

According to the Attorney-General, the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy considered 50 applications for clemency at its third sitting.

He said the applications of these beneficiaries were granted because they have individually demonstrated the potential to turn their lives around.

“On behalf of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I congratulate all the beneficiaries,” Fapohunda added.

He affirmed that those granted freedom have been released from the correctional facilities.

The commissioner was also optimistic that the beneficiaries would make the best use of the second chance by being law-abiding and good citizens.

A breakdown of the names of the beneficiaries is highlighted below:

State Pardon

Abologbonrin Ojo

Release From Prison

Olowo Ajayi

Ojo Sunday

Sunday Fanimara

Olusuyi Dare Olaifa

Williams Sunday

Sylvanus Oferufega

Lucky Suberu

Babatunde Ogunjobi

Tope Ajayi

Lawrence Idowu Bamidele

Ogunboyo Richard

Ayodele Ayinde

Adebayo Ojo

Akeem Adebayo

Abirifon Julius

Abirifon Olabode

Commutal Of Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment

Tunde Abe

Adeniyi Owolabi