Fayemi Frees 17 Prisoners As Two On Death Row Get Life Sentence
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has released 17 prisoners serving jail terms for various offences in the state.
The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti, Olawale Fapohunda, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.
Fapohunda explained that the governor gave the order after accepting the recommendation of the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to grant clemency to the inmates.
The beneficiaries, according to him, are serving various prison sentences in the Nigerian Correctional Services facilities in Ado Ekiti, the state capital and Kirikiri Maximum, Lagos State.
Of those released, Governor Fayemi granted state pardon to one person, released 16 from prison while the death sentence of two other persons was converted to life imprisonment.
According to the Attorney-General, the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy considered 50 applications for clemency at its third sitting.
He said the applications of these beneficiaries were granted because they have individually demonstrated the potential to turn their lives around.
“On behalf of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I congratulate all the beneficiaries,” Fapohunda added.
He affirmed that those granted freedom have been released from the correctional facilities.
The commissioner was also optimistic that the beneficiaries would make the best use of the second chance by being law-abiding and good citizens.
A breakdown of the names of the beneficiaries is highlighted below:
State Pardon
Abologbonrin Ojo
Release From Prison
Olowo Ajayi
Ojo Sunday
Sunday Fanimara
Olusuyi Dare Olaifa
Williams Sunday
Sylvanus Oferufega
Lucky Suberu
Babatunde Ogunjobi
Tope Ajayi
Lawrence Idowu Bamidele
Ogunboyo Richard
Ayodele Ayinde
Adebayo Ojo
Akeem Adebayo
Abirifon Julius
Abirifon Olabode
Commutal Of Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment
Tunde Abe
Adeniyi Owolabi
