Seven Killed As Governor Obaseki’s Advance Convoy Crashes With Car

An automobile crash has claimed the lives of at least seven people as the advance Protocol Team of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was involved in a head-on collision with an Audi car.

The accident happened at Ehor Village on the outskirt of Benin City the Edo State capital.

Confirming the tragic incident in a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Audi vehicle lost its tyre and ran into a pothole, before colliding with the Hilux vehicle.

Several other persons including one of the governor’s drivers were

injured in the incident.

The governor’s spokesman conveyed the state government’s condolences to the victims and their families.

“We have confirmed from the Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) details of the accident involving the advance team of the Governor’s Protocol team.

“The development is extremely sad. We commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“From our findings, the Audi vehicle lost its tyre and ran into a pothole, before colliding with the Hilux vehicle, which was conveying protocol officers from Edo State Government House.”

He said the state government would ensure that the affected families get the necessary support to lessen the impact of the sad incident, noting that more information on the development will be released to the press soon.