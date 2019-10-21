Edward Onoja Sworn In As Kogi Deputy Governor

Mr Edward Onoja has been sworn in as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

The swearing-in ceremony held on Monday at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

Onoja, a former Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, was inaugurated shortly after he appeared before members of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Earlier, the new deputy governor was screened by the lawmakers who then asked him to take a bow, paving the way for his inauguration to replace the embattled former deputy governor of the state, Mr Simon Achuba.

Thereafter, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana, administered the oath of office on Mr Onoja who was accompanied by his wife.

The event was attended by Governor Bello, some members of the State House of Assembly, and top government officials in the state.

Onoja’s screening and swearing in came barely three days after the lawmakers impeached the former deputy governor of the state, Mr Simon Achuba.

Mr Achuba was impeached on Friday after the House received the report of a committee set up by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

The Majority Leader of the House and the lawmaker representing Ajaokuta State Constituency, Mr Hassan Abdullahi, had told reporters that committee headed by John Bayeshea submitted the report to the Speaker of the House, Mr Mathew Kolawole.

He explained that the lawmakers subsequently considered the report and took a unanimous decision to impeach Achuba.

In his reaction, Mr Achuba condemned the action of the lawmakers.

He said his impeachment was illegal and unconstitutional.

Mr Achuba was sworn in as the deputy governor on February 9, months after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was, however, reported to be engulfed in disagreement with Governor Bello, an issue which snowballed into trading blames.

In August 2019, the former deputy governor raised an alarm of an alleged threat to his life and accused his principal of intolerance of contrary views.

He also criticised the administration for non-performance, claiming that was the reason for the rift between him and Governor Bello.

In a swift reaction to the allegations, the state government in a statement slammed the impeached deputy governor, saying he had no evidence for his claims.

The statement also said the government does not train assassins and cannot be involved in sending killers after anyone.

This caught the attention of the State Assembly which announced that it had commenced impeachment proceedings against Mr Achuba for criticising the governor.

The lawmakers had, thereafter, directed the Chief Judge in the state to set up a committee to proceed with the impeachment of Mr Achuba.