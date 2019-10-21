Troops Kill Bandit, Destroy Two Camps Used For Kidnapping In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch comprising of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Police, Department of State Services and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have destroyed two camps belonging to suspected bandits located in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The troops also killed one bandit during the raid of their camps located in Kankomi and Daban Gone mountains all in Chikun local government area.

A statement from the Deputy Director Army Public Relations of One Division, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, says the joint raid of the bandits camps took place between Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20th respectively, following credible information from well meaning Nigerians.

The statement also discloses that the troops destroyed the 2 camps used by the bandits to perpetrate their nefarious activities, while one AK47 riffle , 3 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones, and the sum of N5000 (Five Thousand Naira) only were recovered were equally recovered from them.

According to Colonel Idimah, the joint operation which involves troops from various security agencies is in continuation of the offensive operation against the bandits and other undesirable elements in Kaduna state, which he says has resulted in the neutralisation of bandits, recovery of arms, and rescue of kidnapped victims