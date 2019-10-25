Advertisement

PHOTOS: Maina, Son Appear In Court

Updated October 25, 2019
The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina appeared in court on Friday alongside his son.

Maina is being arraigned alongside his son, Faisal, a final year Telecommunications Engineering student in a Dubai University, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina and his son were arrested on September 30, 2019, at an Abuja hotel by the Department of State Services (DSS) and subsequently handed  them over to the EFCC on October 2 for further investigation and prosecution on allegations of fraud and money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.

Maina is being tried on 12 counts bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

