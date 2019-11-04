BREAKING: Buhari Signs Bill Amending Deep Offshore Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Bill amending the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act.

The President who is currently on a private visit to London, United Kingdom, made this announcement in a post on his official Twitter handle.

He described the signing as a landmark moment for Nigeria.

Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act was recently passed into law by the National Assembly. President Buhari in his tweet appreciated the lawmakers for their cooperation in making the ‘long overdue’ amendment possible.

He added that that during his 2020 Budget Presentation Speech before the National Assembly in October he had earlier highlighted the need to urgently review the fiscal terms for deep offshore oil fields, to reflect current realities and to ensure increased government revenues.

This afternoon I assented to the Bill amending the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act. This is a landmark moment for Nigeria; let me use this opportunity to thank the National Assembly for the cooperation that produced this long overdue amendment. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 4, 2019

President Buhari is expected back in the country on November 17.

The Senate passed the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (the Bill) in October 2019.

The Bill which aims to amend the provisions of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act 2004 (DOIBPSCA or the Act) also aims to shore up Nigeria’s revenue earnings.

DOIBPSCA regulates the operations of oil and gas companies operating under production sharing contracts (PSCs) in the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin.

The Act gives effect to certain incentives (such as lower royalty and tax rates etc.) granted to oil and gas companies operating under PSCs in the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin areas of Nigeria.