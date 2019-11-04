U-23 AFCON: Olympic Eagles Seek Victory Against Cote D’Ivoire

Nigeria’s U-23 team is set to compete at the 3rd edition of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt with high expectations of victory against their Ivorian counterparts in Saturday’s opening game of Group B.

Head Coach Imama Amapakabo team has been having a series of training since they arrived at the city of Ismailia last week on Thursday and he is delighted with their performance.

“The players have been working very hard and that is a positive point. They are looking forward to the tournament with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence.

“We are also happy to have most of the Europe-based squad members with us already. That allows time for good planning, bonding, and team building.”

Midfield ace Kelechi Nwakali was the first overseas-based player in the team camp (he joined before the team left Nigeria), and he has since been joined by the likes of Tom Dele-Bashiru, Sincere Seth, Muyiwa Olabiran, Orji Okonkwo, Valentine Ozornwafor, Anthony Izuchukwu, Bright Enobakhare, Sunday Faleye and Aliyu Yau Adam.

Defending champions Nigeria head Group B and will confront Cote d’Ivoire’s U23 squad at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday afternoon, before further matches against Zambia (Tuesday, 12th November) and South Africa (Friday, 15th November) at the same venue.

The Olympic Eagles are expected to depart Ismailia to their Novotel Hotel base in Cairo on Thursday.

Team captain Azubuike Okechukwu, defenders Bitok Stephen and Josiah Chukwudi and forward Taiwo Awoniyi are the only players still expected in the team camp and will arrive before the departure to Cairo.