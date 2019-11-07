Maina Arrives In Court On Wheelchair

Former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, was on Thursday wheeled into a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Maina is in court for the hearing of his bail application.

This is following his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2 billion fraud.

Maina was on October 25 arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, by the EFCC before Justice Okon Abang.

The trial was earlier stalled last week Tuesday due to Maina’s sudden ill-health and confinement to bed rest by a medical expert.

Justice Okon Abang, who read the medical report in the open court agreed that anybody can fall sick.

Thursday (today) was therefore slated for the continuation of Maina’s trial.

He is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on 12 counts bordering on alleged N2 billion pension fund fraud, money laundering, and operating fictitious bank accounts among other fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, prosecution opened case on Wednesday against Faisal Maina son of Abdulrasheed Maina at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Faisal is standing trial for alleged money laundering and operation of fictitious bank accounts. The Prosecutor, Mohammed Abubakar also added that he is also being investigated for illegal possession of firearms.

The court later adjourned his bail application to November 7, 2019.