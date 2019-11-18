Kaduna Illegal Rehabilitation Centre: Court Remands Six Suspects In Prison Custody

A Kaduna State High court has remanded in prison custody, the owner of the alleged illegal rehabilitation centre in Rigasa area of Igabi local government area, Ismaila Abubakar, where over 300 inmates were detained for many years and subjected to inhuman treatment.

Also remanded in custody along with the owner, are five other suspects who are the staff of the centre.

The six suspects will be in prison custody until December 13, when the presiding judge, Justice Mairo Mohammed will rule on their bail application filed by their counsel as well as the commencement of hearing on the substantive suit.

The suspects were arraigned at the court on Monday on a seven-count of criminal conspiracy, alleged sexual abuse, illegal confinement and torture of minors, operating an illegal rehabilitation centre without approval among others, filed by the Kaduna state government.

When the case came up for mention on Monday, the Prosecuting Counsel, Chris Umar told the court that the accused persons were facing the charges under the Kaduna state penal code law of 2017.

He also told the court that he is ready for the commencement of the trial of the accused persons based on the charges levelled against them.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Counsel to the accused persons, Sani Katu in his written submission, asked the court to grant his clients bail to enable them to prepare to face the charges levelled against them.

The presiding Judge, after listening to both arguments and submissions, adjourned the matter to December 13, when she will rule on the bail application for the accused persons and also commence hearing on the charges.

She, however, directed that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody until the adjourned date.

The Kaduna state police command had on September 25, discover an illegal Islamic rehabilitation centre located at Rigasa area of Kaduna state, and rescued over 300 people including children who were chained in both hands and legs. The owner of the centre claimed that the people were brought to the facility by their parents to undergo rehabilitation from drug abuse and other mental challenges.

But the police authorities and Kaduna state government insist that the centre had operated illegally over the years without approval, hence have filed criminal charges against the suspects.