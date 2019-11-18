PHOTOS: Business Activities Resume In Kogi After Elections

Business activities resumed on Monday morning on the streets of Lokoja, Kogi State capital after the gubernatorial election and Kogi West Senatorial rerun.

Vehicular movements are in top gear and market men and women have returned to the street.

Meanwhile, the European Union has condemned the reports of widespread incidents of violence and voter intimidation in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

A statement by the Diplomatic Watch also expressed alarm at the reports of fatalities and missing people, urging stakeholders to call for calm. The group had earlier deployed teams to monitor both state elections on November 16.

