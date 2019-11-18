PHOTOS: Yahaya Bello, Supporters Jubilate Over Kogi Election Victory

Jubilation is in the air at the Kogi State Government House as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello, has been re-elected.

Governor Bello was returned elected on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having scored the highest number of votes in the keenly contested poll.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, made the declaration at the INEC office in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

RELATED

Yahaya Bello Re-Elected Kogi State Governor

INEC Declares APC’s David Lyon Winner Of Bayelsa Governorship Election

The APC candidate polled a total of 406,222 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 189,704 votes.

See photos of the Governor and his supporters jubilating at the State House.