PHOTOS: President Buhari Congratulates Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello On His Re-Election

Channels Television  
Updated November 21, 2019

 

President Buhari has congratulated the Kogi Governor-elect, Yahaya Bello.

The governor-elect was formally presented to the President today at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The presentation was done by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

Bello had earlier received a Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja on Thursday, following his victory at the polls on Saturday, November 16th.

Below are some photos from the formal presentation of the governor-elect.

