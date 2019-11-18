Advertisement

Buhari Receives Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon

Channels Television  
Updated November 18, 2019
Photo: State House

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mr Lyon who won the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa state, was accompanied to the State House by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru.

Also, Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva were present at the meeting.

See photos below:

 



