Nigerian Air Force Will Only Reward Professionalism, Says Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, says the Nigeria Air Force will only reward officers and men who have shown commitment and professionalism to the protection of the country.

He stated this at the decoration of 13 Air Vice Marshals and 35 Air Commodores which held on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Sadique noted that in an increasingly complex security environment where new challenges call for the very best, human capacity development remains one key responsibility of a fighting force.

According to him, personnel skill and commitment on-the-job go a long way to determine the overall success in the transformational drive and repositioning efforts of the air force into a highly professional and disciplined force that would respond to national security imperatives.

The air chief stresses the importance of ensuring that the services were led by persons with good leadership qualities if the military must eliminate or minimise costly mistakes during various operations.

This requirement, according to him, is higher in the case of the air force which is a highly technical service.

He, therefore, urged the newly promoted senior officers to see their promotion as recognition of professionalism and as being entrusted with the capacity to tackle higher responsibilities.