PHOTOS: Air Force Decorates Newly-Promoted AVMs, Air Commodores

Forty-eight newly-promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have been decorated.

The event held on Thursday at the NAF headquarters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

They are 13 Air Vice Marshals (AVM) and 35 Air Commodores.

In his address, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, urged the senior officers to see their promotion as recognition of professionalism, and as being entrusted with the capacity to tackle higher responsibilities.

He added that NAF would continue to reward officers and men who have shown commitment and professionalism to the security of the country.

